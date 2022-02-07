RICHMOND – Local wrestlers traveled to Richmond High School on Saturday for the IHSAA wrestling regional. The top four finishers in each weight class earn a berth in next weekend’s semistate at New Castle.
East Central won the team championship. Batesville was seventh followed by Greensburg eighth and Rushville 14th.
BATESVILLE
Batesville qualified three wrestlers to the semistate, including a regional champion.
Josh Mobley became the 170 pound regional champion with a pin in the first round, 5-2 victory in the second round, and a 4-3 overtime victory in the final. Mobley became the first Bulldog to win a regional title since Will Amberger in 2015.
Alex Murphy won by pin in the first two rounds before falling 7-1 in the regional championship match to take second at 120.
Chase Hamilton won in the opening round by pin before losing 9-3 to the eventual regional champion then bounced back to take third with a 3-2 victory at 195. David Maher and Damien Dance also competed at regionals with both falling short in the first round.
GREENSBURG
The Pirates also advanced three wrestlers to the semistate.
At 106, Tristan Smith (22-10) finished fourth with a pin in the first round before dropping the next two matches.
At 113, Bryant Merritt (24-11) placed second. Merritt won by forfeit in the first round and by pin in the second before falling 10-7 in the final.
At 195, Alex Dance (30-6) took runner-up. Dance earned a win by pin in the first round and win by pin in the semifinal before falling in the final.
RUSHVILLE
Rushville qualified two for the semistate, both finishing fourth in the regional.
At 120, Tuff Tackett defeated Centerville’s Frazier 4-0 in the first round before dropping his next two matches.
At 160, Matthew Komlanc trailed 4-3, but turned the tables on Richmond’s Belcher and pinned the Red Devil wrestler in the second period. Komlanc lost his final two matches of the day.
Aaron Robinson lost his first round match at 182 and Kian Nash was unable to wrestle.
“We had several sophomores who missed their freshman year of wrestling due to circumstances that they could not control. This cost them an entire year of competition experience that is hard to make up in one season,” Coach Tuff noted.
