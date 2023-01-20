OLDENBURG - Curt Eckstein and Matt Moorman will be enshrined into the Ammann-Brinkmoeller Athletic Hall of Fame at Oldenburg Academy for the class of 2022. This event will take place at approximately 7:15 p.m. Jan. 28 in between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games.
Both gentlemen produced a long resume of accomplishments at Oldenburg Academy and at the collegiate level.
Curt Eckstein, Class of 2017, was a 2-time state champion – 2016 in cross country and 2017 in the 3200 meter event in track and field. Eckstein was no stranger to qualifying for state for either sport. He qualified for cross country state in 2014 and 2015 and followed that up with qualifying for the track and field state in 2016.
Eckstein holds two records as well: 4:24 in the mile and 9:08in the 2-mile. After he graduated from Oldenburg Academy, he attended Purdue University where he participated in cross country and track and field. During his time at Purdue, he added to his already impressive resume. In 2016, he was tabbed as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was added to the Great Lakes All-Region team.
Throughout his time, he was named Academic All-Big Ten, USTFCCCA All-Academic team, and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. He owned five different records at Purdue at the time of his graduation. Eckstein has come back to OA to help out both the cross country and track teams.
Matt Moorman, Class of 2016, was a standout in basketball and football at OA. While at OA, he helped lead the Twisters to their first ever sectional title in 2014, where he was also named the MVP of the sectional. He was named twice to the top 100 underclassmen in Indiana; one of only four Class A players to be named in the top 60 seniors in Indiana; a 2-time Class A All-State team selection; and he was named to the Academic All-State.
Moorman graduated from Oldenburg Academy as the all-time leading scorer with 1,277 points. While Moorman could score, he knew how to get his teammates involved as he is OA’s all-time leader in assists with 346.
On the football field, he started to write the record book himself. He is OA’s all-time leader in passing yards (5,113), touchdown passes (56) and total offense (5,869). During his senior year, he threw 32 touchdown passes. Matt was named to the Indianapolis Star 25-man Dream Team.
“I am very excited for both Matt and Curt as these two athletes raised the bar for what it means to be an OA athlete – both on and off the field. They have worked hard and are very deserving of this distinction of being named Oldenburg Academy Hall of Famers," OASIS President Patrick Kolks said.
If any current OA Hall of Famers would like to attend the game, please reach out to Patrick Kolks at pkolks@oldenburgacademy.org.
-Information provided
