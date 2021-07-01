NEW CASTLE – Race fans turned out in a good number Sunday despite warm temperatures and a chance of rain most of the day. Because of the high heat the track was able of dry quickly after a brief shower at 6 p.m., allowing the racing to get underway at 6:15.
For the first time in 2021, the Fatheadz Eyewear Late Model division would make an appearance at Mt Lawn Speedway but they would not be alone. Joining them in making their first appearance would be the United States Speed Association Kenyon Midgets, a class that hasn't raced at Mt Lawn in almost a decade. The Claborn Motors Modifieds, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts and the Sunnyside Motors Crown Vics also joined the Late Models and Midgets on the racing card.
In FatHeadz Eyewear Late Model action, Austin Coe of Fort Wayne would once again pull double duty, a move that paid off for him earlier in the season when he won the CRA Late Model Sportsman and Modified features on the same night. Joining Coe from the CRA event would be Jeff Marcum of Morristown, who would quickly prove to be the class of the field.
Marcum set a fast time in qualifying with a time of 16.854 seconds around the 3/10th mile oval. Both Coe and Marcum would start on row 3 for the 20-lap feature, while Kent Carson of Richmond would take the green flag from the pole and pull out to an early lead before being passed by Tyler Marsh of Muncie. Marsh would begin pulling away from Carson as Coe, Marcum, and Jimmy Kirby of Indianapolis gave chase and battled past Carson for the top 5 positions.
Coe would be forced out of the race on lap 9 due to mechanical troubles, making it a four-car race between Marsh, Kirby, Marcum and Todd Marsh of Eaton. Marcum passed Tyler Marsh on lap 14 and held the lead over the final six laps to take the inaugural victory in the FatHeadz Eyewear Late Models. Tyler Marsh finished second with Kirby, Todd Marsh and Carson rounding out the top five.
With series founders Mel and Don Kenyon on hand, the United States Speed Association Day Transportation Kenyon Midget Series would appear for their first of two appearances at Mt Lawn in 2021 with a 30-lap feature event. Trey Osborne of Columbus, Ohio set a fast time in qualifying with a time of 16.276 seconds, a fast lap that came on his very first lap of qualifying.
From the start, the race would be a battle for the lead among Osborne and Colin Grissom of Anderson, with the two drivers exchanging the lead three times within the race's first nine laps. Osborne would finally take and hold the lead while Grissom would begin battling Ayrton Houk of McCordsville for second.
Houk would begin reeling in Osborne as the laps wound down, and by lap 23 had pulled alongside Osborne for the lead but could not pass him. The two would battle nerf bar to nerf bar for the next five laps when using a move that would make Ayrton Senna proud. Ayrton Houk would pass Osborne under breaking in the short turn and began to pull away.
Houk would lead the final three laps to take the checkered flag by over 1 second. Osborne beat Grissom to the line to finish second, with Jack Macenko of Cincinnati and Sam Hinds of Westfield rounding out the top five. Grissom and Osborne would be victorious in the heat races held earlier in the evening.
For Ryan Amonett of New Castle, the Claborn Motors Modified season has been reminiscent of the cursed Greek figure Tantalus. Much in the way that water and food would recede just beyond Tantalus, victories so far have receded just beyond Amonett's grasp. On this night, Amonett would look to erase his bad luck, and be in a position of victory.
Austin Coe set fast time in group qualifications with a time of 16.876 seconds with Amonett, JJ Schafer of Columbia City, Jeremy Jackson of Noblesville, and Robbie Wyman of Alexandria all coming within .281 seconds of Coe in qualifying.
Harold Scott of New Castle and Jake Owen of Lapel would get plenty of restart practice early on, as three consecutive lap 1 cautions would force complete restarts, including the third that involved Owens and Wyman.
After the initial issues, the race would develop smoothly with Amonett, Coe and Schafer all battling through the field. Amonett would take the lead sooner after the cautions and lead the way to record his first victory of the year in class. Schafer finished second with Coe, Jackson and Wyman rounding out the top five. Bobby Walker won the trophy dash held earlier in the evening.
In the evening's other racing action, "DVV3" Donald VanValkenburg III of Indianapolis won the Owens Electric Stock Compact "A" feature in exciting fashion, as both rows of cars and drivers remained side by side battling for position throughout much of the race.
Jess Holliday of Indianapolis finished second, with Cody Griffith of Greenfield, Jacob Johnson of New Castle and Chuck Cook of Kennard rounding out the top five.
In the Stock Compact "B" Feature, Brad Miller of New Castle recorded his first career feature win over Robert Bryan of Indianapolis, Brad Randsell of Indianapolis, Brandon Kindler of Knightstown and Shaylon Calciano of Kennard. Travis Lee of Kennard and Kindler would win the heat races held earlier in the evening.
Frank Hardcastle of Indianapolis continued his success in the Sunnyside Motors Crown Vics with a feature win over Josh Garr of Indianapolis, John Lister of Louisville, Kaylee Atkinson of Mooreland and Shane Slaven of Muncie.
The next event at Mt Lawn Speedway will be July 11 and will feature the Claborn Motors Modifieds, FatHeadz Eyewear Late Models, Fields Auto Parts Street Stocks/Thunder Cars, Sunnyside Motors Crown Vics, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts and the American Vintage Sprint Car Association.
Mt Lawn Speedway is located at 1494 South County Road 400 West in New Castle.
