NEW CASTLE – Mt. Lawn Speedway, located 5 miles west of New Castle, will open its 2020 racing season under strict Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines. The racing program for the day will be divided into two segments.
The morning session starts at 11 a.m. featuring Legends, Thunder Roadsters and Indiana champ cart series. The evening session starts at 6 p.m. consisting of CRA Street Stocks, Claborn Motor LLC Modifieds, VanHoy Oil Thunder Cars, Owens Electric Stock Compacts, Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics, AVSCA Vintage Car Racing and State Farm Street Drags.
The William Mefford Memorial 46 for Pro Compacts originally scheduled for June 14 has been rescheduled to July 12.
Dave Duncan of Cicero is in charge of promotions for the 2020 season and is bringing back Modified racing to Mt. Lawn after an extended absence. Modified racing in Indiana began at Mt. Lawn in 1987 and continued to be the featured class of cars on a regular basis until 1999.Duncan won the ’88 and ’89 Raintree 100 at Mt. Lawn in a Modified and has stated that there is a lot of excitement about having open wheel racing returning to Mt. Lawn.
As part of safety measures put in place for the opener on the 14th, the grandstand will be limited to every other row seating. The total tickets that will be allowed to purchase will be under 50% of normal capacity. As a result of the limited seating, M.t Lawn will make advanced online ticket sales available on the Mt. Lawn website.
Ticket prices for the big event will be $10 with children 10 and under free and payments for online ticket sales will need to be made through PayPal.
Tickets will be able to be picked up at the track Will Call window located at the ticket office on race day.
- Information provided
