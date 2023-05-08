BATESVILLE – Hillcrest Country Club was the site for the annual Batesville Invitational Saturday. The field consisted of 12 teams and it was Mt. Vernon taking home the team title with a score of 320.
Madison was second with 324 and Greensburg placed third with 336. Shelbyville was fourth with 351 followed by North Decatur 354, Batesville 357, Jennings County 357, East Central 357, New Palestine 362, Franklin County 378, Milan 391 and Oldenburg Academy 455.
Greensburg’s Colten Schroeder was the medalist of the tournament. Schroeder carded 38 on the front nine and 39 on the back nine for an individual low score of 77.
Hunter Springmeyer was next for the Pirates with (39-42) 81. Abe Tebbe finished with (37-47) 84. Parker Phillips carded (48-46) 94 and Brant Acra finished with (46-56) 102.
“I was extremely proud of the way we bounced back after a sluggish performance on Thursday on the same course. We got off to a really hot start, and we used that to put up a great score on the front nine. Tebbe, Schroeder and Springmeyer all went out in under 40, and honestly, their scores could have been even better,” Greensburg Coach Mize said. “We then were able to hold on through most of the treacherous back nine to post a good team score. We did make some mistakes coming down the final two or three holes, but fortunately we had put ourselves in a good position up to that point. With now only one more away match the rest of the year, we’ll look forward to getting comfortable at home as we head towards the important part of the season.”
North Decatur was led by Carson Parmer with a fifth place score of 79 (+9). Jack Koehne ended the day with a score of 90. Owen Eldridge shot 91. Cooper Parmer provided the fourth score with a 94 and Austin Gould ended with a 110.
For Batesville, Jackson Wanstrath led the way with 85. Jackson Day was two shots back with 87.Jon Moody carded 92. Landon Raver was a shot back with 93 and Leo Moody was another stroke back with 94.
Earlier action
BATESVILLE – On the back nine at Hillcrest Country Club, Batesville played host to EIAC foes Greensburg and Franklin County.
The Bulldogs won the tri-match with a team score of 179. Greensburg was second with 188 and Franklin County finished third with 209.
Batesville’s Jackson Day and Landon Raver shared medalist honors by carding 42. Jackson Wanstrath finished with 47 and Jon Moody was a shot back with 48. Alex Bunselmeier had a 50 and Leo Moody finished a stroke back with 51.
Hunter Springmeyer led the way for the Pirates with a 43. Colten Schroeder fired a 47. Abe Tebbe and Parker Philips came home with a 49. Brant Acra had a 52 and Kaden Acton finished with 56.
North Decatur
The Chargers played a home match against Connersville and MHC opponent Waldron Friday. The Chargers improved their 9-hole score for the third match in a row, shooting a season low 159. However Connersville had a great night as well, leading to a 5-stroke loss for the Chargers, and Waldron finished with a 191.
Carson Parmer was the medalist for the night shooting a 36 (+1). Jack Koehne tied his career best with a 37, and was followed by Cooper Parmer with a career best of 42, and Austin Gould with a 44. Owen Eldridge and Scott Morford also participated in the varsity match and both shot 47.
The JV played against Connersville as well, shooting 234 to Connersville’s 208. Evan Yoder shot 51 followed by Mason Smith 55, Brayden Yeager 65 and Micah Smith 65.
