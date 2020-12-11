RUSHVILLE - It wasn’t pretty or the best game by the Lady Lions, but after 32 minutes, it was a win. Briley Munchel’s jumper just inside the 3-point arc with :31 seconds to play gave the Lady Lions a 34-32 lead. Richmond had a couple looks to win the game, but could not get the shots to fall and Rushville escaped with the two-point victory.
Rushville improves to 6-3 and the Lady Red Devils drop to 2-3.
The game was tight throughout, with a 5-point Richmond lead being the largest of the game.
Olivia Yager opened the scoring on the night for the Lady Lions. Richmond came back with six straight points, including a 3-pointer by Kenzie Wert. Annika Marlow’s 3-pointer closed the gap to one point with 4:42 to play in the first quarter. Later in the frame, a free throw by Marlow and triple from Yager put the Lady Lions back in front 9-8. Richmond’s Alayha Allen hit two free throws before another Yager bucket capped the first quarter with Rushville leading 11-10.
Both offenses struggled in the second quarter as only a combined 12 points were put on the board. Allen scored the first four points of the quarter to put Richmond up by three. With 1:47 on the second quarter clock, Rushville finally broke through with a bucket by Belle Gossett. After a 3-pointer by Richmond’s Jayci Allen, Munchel hit a 3-pointer as the half came to a close with Richmond on top 17-16.
The struggle on the offensive end continued in the third quarter. Yager opened the third with a traditional three point play. After Alayha Allen tied the game, Rushville got four straight from Josie Fields to lead 23-19 with 3:44 to play in the quarter. A 3-pointer by Wert and a bucket by Jakaia Lotz gave Richmond a 24-23 leading heading to the fourth quarter.
Richmond scored the first four points of the fourth, including another bomb by Wert to lead 28-23. Following a Rushville time-out, the Lady Lions got a triple from Jaeda Miller, steal bucket by Yager and a basket in the paint from Fields to grab a 30-28 lead.
Richmond responded with two from Alayha Allen and Lotz before Miller’s bucket knotted the game 32-32.
In the final minute, the Lady Lions moved the ball until Munchel saw an opening at the top of the key. She dribbled just inside the arc and drained the winning shot.
Yager led the Lady Lions with 12 points. She also added seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. Fields had six points and three rebounds. Munchel and Jaeda Miller (five rebounds) both had five points. Marlow finished with four points and two rebounds. Gossett had two points.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville held Richmond scoreless through the first half en route to the 49-7 victory.
Sophia led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Kylee Herbert finished with 11 points and Ericka Kuhn had 10 points. Josie Ballenger added five points. Cassidy Tellas and Mallory Angle both had four points.
The Lady Lions host Greensburg Saturday. This will be varsity only at 5 p.m.
