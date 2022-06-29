RUSHVILLE - It is a busy week at the Rush County Fair and recent news might bring even more people to the fairgrounds, especially the track on Wednesday and Thursday.
It has been announced that NASCAR racing great Kyle Busch and his son Brexton will be on hand at the local dirt track.
The Rush County Fairgrounds track hosts micro sprints and Thunder cars on both days. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices are $5 for ages 3-12, $10 for adults and $30 for pit passes for all ages.
If that is not enough to get you out to the local track, the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets return for racing action Friday and Saturday.
The drivers will also be in action at the Rush County Fairgrounds for the annual Fourth of July race. There will be a vintage race and double features for the TQs.
For all Decatur County and area racing fans that can't make it to Rushville on those dates, the circuit will be at the Decatur County Fairgrounds July 8 and 9.
