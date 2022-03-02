VERSAILLES - After a tight first half, the Chargers put a little distance between themselves and the Milan Indians in the third quarter of the sectional opener at South Ripley. North led 23-21 at the half and outscored the Indians 20-15 in the third quarter en route to the 57-50 victory.
North moves to 13-10 on the season and will face Triton Central (11-11) in the second semifinal on Friday. South Decatur (13-10) takes on South Ripley (12-10) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Chargers opened the game with a 15-14 lead after the first quarter. Lance Nobbe and Kaden Muckerheide both had five points, including a 3-pointer each, in the first quarter. Blake Spears added three points and Xavier Adams had two.
Milan countered with Caiden Yorn with a pair of 3-pointers and Landon Morgan with four points.
The scoring slowed down in the second quarter. North got two buckets by Nobbe and two from Muckerheide for its eight points. Ben Riehle had five points and MJ Hartman had two for the Indians.
At the half, the Chargers led 23-21.
North poured in 20 points in the third quarter. Spears connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Muckerheide added two buckets and was 3-for-3 at the free throw line. Nobbe scored four points and Carson Parmer completed a traditional three point play as the Chargers led 43-36 heading to the fourth quarter.
Both teams had 14 points in the fourth quarter. North got all but three of its points from the charity stripe. Spears hit his third bomb of the game in the quarter. Parmer and Nobbe both added a free throw. Muckerheide hit 9-of-12 from the free throw line to lock down the 57-50 victory.
The Chargers were led in scoring by Muckerheide with 25 points. Nobbe finished with 14 points and Spears had 12 points. Parmer added four points and Adams had two points.
Milan (2-19) was led by Yorn and Riehle with 12 points each. Rinear and Hartman both had nine points. Morgan and Acra both finished with four points.
