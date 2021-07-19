North Decatur All-Sport passes are now available for sale through the school's athletic website: https://ndathletics.com/online-ticket-sales.
Patrons currently can get their pass either printed or digital; however, the printed option ends after Aug. 13. Digital sales will continue through early October.
Student and senior (65-plus) passes are $30, while adult passes are $85. Family passes are also available for those with 4-8 members.
The passes are good for all non-tournament home games.
