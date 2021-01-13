North Decatur High School announced the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class. These three individuals will be inducted on Saturday, Jan. 23, between the junior varsity and varsity basketball games against Franklin County.
A reception will be held in their honor from 5 to 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Friends and family are invited to attend.
This year’s inductees are:
Gary Cook
- Thirty-one years at North Decatur (1987-2019)
- Teacher, Coach, Assistant Principal, Athletic Director, Principal
- “A” School 2013-14, 2014-15
- Coached North Decatur Varsity Boys Basketball 1987-2003
- Sectional Champion 1988
- Conference Champions 1988, 1994, 2000
- MHC Coach of the Year 1994, 2000
- Coached North Decatur JH Boys Basketball 2016-2020
- Conference Champions 2017, 2018
- IBCA - Career Wins - 273
- Greene Co. Coach of the Year (1987)
- IBCA District Administrator of the Year (2009)
- IBCA PGC Transformational Coach Award (2017)
- College Degrees: Ball State University (BS)
- Depauw (Masters)
- Indiana University (EdS)
- 2020 North Decatur Gym Floor Renamed “Cook Court”
Julie Record
- Thirty-eight years at North Decatur (1980-2018)
- 2009 Decatur County Rotary Club Teacher of the Year
- Volleyball Coach for 12 teams (Varsity through 7th grade)
- Basketball Coach for 21 teams (Varsity through 7th grade)
- Varsity Conference Champions 1984, 1986, 1987, 2009
- Sectional Champions 2009
- Conference Coach of the Year 1984, 1986, 1987, 2009
- 100 Varsity basketball wins
- Junior High Conference Champions 1999
- Varsity Track Coach for 13 teams
- Conference Champions 1984, 2001, 2002
- Undefeated season 1984
- Coach of the Year 1984, 1995, 2001, 2002
- Indiana State and Indiana University graduate
Becky Whitaker Bingham
- Class of 2003
- Coached JH Girls Basketball (2018-present)
- Coached JH Volleyball (2019-present)
- 2020 8th Grade Volleyball MHC Champs (14-1 record)
- 13 Varsity Letters Earned
- All Conference Volleyball (‘02, ‘03)
- All Conference Track - Long Jump (‘00, ‘01, ‘02, ‘03)
- All Conference Track - 100m dash (‘00)
- Regional Qualifier - Long Jump & 100m dash (2000)
- Regional Qualifier - Long Jump & 200m dash (2001)
- Regional Qualifier - Long Jump & 1600m relay (2002)
- Regional Qualifier & Sectional Champ - Long Jump (2003)
- Basketball Regional Champs (2000)
- All Conference Basketball (‘01, ‘02, ‘03)
- NDHS Female Athlete of the Year (2002 & 2003)
- Greensburg Daily News Volleyball Player of the Year (2002)
- Graduated from IU School of Nursing
