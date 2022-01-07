GREENSBURG – On Friday, Jan. 14, the North Decatur Athletic Department will be inducting its 2022 class into the North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place immediately following the junior varsity contest against South Decatur (at approximately 7 p.m.). The ceremony will be preceded by a reception in the high school cafeteria from 5 to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend the reception.
This year’s inductees are:
- Dr. Mike Wilcox, 1985 graduate, was a 3-sport athlete that excelled in football where he was an all-conference player, conference champion, and sectional champion. Following graduation, he attended and played football at Indiana University.
- Kelsey Ewing Puckett, a 2007 graduate, was a 3-sport athlete that excelled at distance running. During her high school career, she was a 4-time semistate qualifier in cross country and a regional qualifier in track. She also was a member of a conference basketball champion team. Following graduation, she attended Indiana University and has continued her distance running including running in the Boston Marathon.
- Evan Wallpe, a 2016 graduate, was a 3-sport athlete that earned 10 varsity letters while in high school. During his time at North Decatur, he was all-state in football, a key member of both conference and sectional championship basketball teams, and a state qualifier in track. Following graduation, he attended Ball State University and is currently studying at Logan University to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic degree.
