LIBERTY - The North Decatur Varsity track team finished third at their three way meet at Union County against Union County and Hagerstown.
The 4x100 relay ran a 55.99 and earned second place.
Hope Barker took second in both the 100M and long jump and third in the 200M.
Grace Osting took third in both the 400M and 1600M.
Addie Gauck took fourth in the 800M.
Ellie Cox took third in the 3200M.
Skyla Wade and Desiraie Mullins-Dollinger took third and fourth in discus.
Anna Burkhart took first place with 14-9.5 in the long jump.
Abby Hartman jumped 5-0 to take first in the high jump.
ND boys
North’s boys finished second behind Hagerstown. Hagerstown finished with 92 followed by North 32 and Union County 31.
Logan Koehne was first in the 100 at :11.54 and second in the 200 at :24.79.
Ellis Loehmer finished third in the high jump (5-6), fourth in the 300 hurdles (:47.82) and second in the 110 hurdles (:17.74).
Kaiden Gahimer took fourth in the discus with a distance of 92-4 and fourth in the shot put.
Martin Azkoaga was second in the 200 at :25.74.
Caleb Muckerheide finished fourth in the 1600 with a time of 5:33.6.
James Evans was third in the 400 at :58.6.
Cameron Medsker took fourth in the 3200 in 16:07.6.
The 400 relay team of Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, Evans and Azkoaga took second in :47.87.
