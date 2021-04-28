BATESVILLE - North Decatur's boys track finished third in a quad meet Tuesday.
Team scores
Batesville 131.5, Jac-Cen-Del 41.5, North Decatur 33, Union County 32
Individual results
Logan Koehne
Third in the 100m dash (11.58)
Fourth in the 200m dash (24.62)
Ellis Loehmer
Second in the high hump (5-8)
Fourth in the 300m hurdles (48.14)
Fourth in the 110 high hurdles (18.5)
Kaiden Gahimer
Fifth in the Discus (90-8)
Fifth in the Shot Put (35-7 1/2)
Owen Gis
Fourth in the 3200m (13:18.88)
Relay results
4x100m Relay second (47.55) (Logan Koehne, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans, Conner Linkmeyer)
4x400m Relay third (4:21.81) (Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans, Conner Linkmeyer, Mason Burkhart)
4x800m Relay second (10:27.21) (Ryan Hancock, Mason Dimett, Kaden Muckerheide, Kaleb Phelps)
-Information provided
