GREENSBURG - The Chargers celebrated Senior Night with a 60-42 victory over Rushville.
After honoring the seniors Trent Gauck, Conner Messer and Andrew Tielking, North used a 16-4 first quarter to grab the early lead and a 22-12 fourth quarter to pull away to the victory.
North ends the regular season at 5-17, while the Lions finish 1-19.
Rushville’s Sam Smith opened the scoring in the game. North responded with 12 straight points. Conner Messer scored to start the run and Reid Messer’s 3-pointer capped it as the Chargers led 12-2. Lance Nobbe had six points in the spurt by North. Two Quentin Cain free throws stopped the North run, but the Chargers got a lay-up by Kaden Muckerheide and a drive to the bucket by Carson Parmer to lead 16-4 after one quarter.
Rushville’s offense got going in the second quarter. Jerron Taylor opened the quarter with a pair of free throws. After a Reid Messer bucket for North, Smith’s drive to the bucket started a 9-0 Rushville run. Taylor’s 3-pointer cut the North lead to 18-15.
The Chargers answered with a 9-2 run to close the half. Reid Messer scored for North before a bucket by Cameron Jackman for the Lions. North scored the final seven points of the quarter, capped by a Muckerheide 3-pointer as the Chargers led 27-17 at the half.
Nobbe’s bucket in the paint opened the scoring in the third quarter. After a traditional three point play by Taylor for the Lions, Parmer scored four straight, the last bucket off the Gauck assist. Rushville fought back to cut the deficit to 33-28 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Smith. The Chargers closed the quarter on a 5-2 run to lead 38-30 after three quarters.
Taylor opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws. After a drive by Parmer for the Chargers, Cain answered with a lay-up on the other end. North put the game away with a 16-0 run. A traditional three point play by Reid Messer started the run and Nobbe’s rebound bucket capped it as North was in control, up 56-34. A 3-pointer by Keegan McKee for Rushville was followed by a Tielking bucket for North to make it 60-40. Drew McKee scored the final points of the game for the Lions as North posted the 60-42 victory.
For North, Nobbe had 15 points and four rebounds. Reid Messer finished with 12 points, one rebound and three assists. Parmer added 12 points, two rebounds and one assist. Kaden Muckerheide had seven points, four rebounds and one assist. Gauck tallied six points, a team-high seven rebounds and team-high four assists. Conner Messer added five points, two rebounds and one assist. Tielking scored two points. Adams had one point and six boards.
For the Lions, Taylor had 14 points. Smith was also in double figures with 10 points. Cain finished with seven followed by Jackman four, Keegan Bowles three, McKee two and Dylan Thompson two.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville led 20-14 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half. The Chargers rallied to take a 39-38 lead after three quarters en route to the 57-52 victory.
North was led by Conner Linkmeyer with a career high 21 points, one rebound and one assist. Nate O’Dell added 19 points, four rebounds and two assists. Cole Davis had six points, a team-high seven rebounds and two assists. Caiden Gahimer added six points and three rebounds. Aiden O’Dell had five points, two rebounds and one assist.
Rushville was led by Kameron Morton with 19 points. McKee had 15 points. Bowles
Morton led scoring with 19 points, McKee 15, Bowles eight, Thompson eight and Layne Beard two.
North travels to Milan to face South Ripley (19-1) in the sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Rushville travels to Greensburg to face the host Pirates (15-3) in the second game Wednesday.
