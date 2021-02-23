GREENSBURG - Visiting East Central built a 12-point lead at the half at North Decatur on Monday. The Chargers put together a 15-7 run in the third quarter, but could not get over the hump and fell to the Trojans 58-47.
East Central opened the game with the first seven points, capped by a 3-pointer from Luke Collinsworth from the top of the key. North got on the board with a Lance Nobbe bucket. After a bucket by East Central’s Logan Rohrbacher, Reid Messer hit a free throw for the Chargers. The Trojans scored three straight points before Carson Parmer scored on a short jumper to cut the deficit to 12-5. With the clock running down, Andrew Tielking was trapped at half-court and tossed the ball to the lane. Trent Gauck caught the pass and connected on the short jumper to close the first quarter with East Central on top 15-7.
East Central opened the second quarter with a bucket by Collinsworth and traditional three point play from Rohrbacher. North cut the deficit to 20-11 on a Gauck bucket and then a bucket by Tielking off the Gauck assist. The Trojans extended the lead to 28-13 with an 8-2 run. A traditional three point play by Tielking cut the deficit to 12. The teams traded two free throws each in the final minute to make the half-time margin 30-18.
Collinsworth opened the third quarter with a pair of free throws. From there, it was nearly all North. The Chargers allowed just five points the rest of the quarter to the Trojans. North cut the deficit to 10 on two Nobbe free throws and a drive to the bucket by Parmer. After a 3-pointer from Collinsworth, North went on a 11-2 run to close the quarter. Nobbe started the spurt with a bucket. Conner Messer added two free throws before back-to-back 3-pointers from Parmer and Gauck. Reid Messer’s free throw capped the third quarter with the deficit down two four points at 37-33.
A baby-hook by Collinsworth from the right baseline opened the fourth quarter and set a milestone at East Central. With the bucket, Collinsworth became the all-time leading scorer at East Central. He also is the all-time leading rebounder.
Collinsworth added the next four points before a North time-out and a bucket by Nobbe on the block to cut the deficit to eight points. After East Central pushed the lead back to double figures, North was able to cut that back to nine at 50-41 on a Reid Messer 3-pointer. The Trojans put the game away at the charity stripe, hitting six free throws in the final minute to seal the 58-47 victory.
For the Chargers, Gauck had 13 points, two rebounds and an assist. Nobbe added 10 points, seven boards and one assist. Tielking had eight points, two rebounds and three assists. Reid Messer finished with seven points, three rebounds and one assist. Parmer had seven points, two boards and one assist. Conner Messer scored two points.
East Central allowed just 12 total points to North in the final three quarters of the junior varsity game in winning 58-23.
Caiden Gahimer led the Chargers with seven points and five rebounds. Cole Davis added five points and five rebounds. Nate O’Dell had four points and two assists. Ty Litmer finished with three points, two rebounds and one assist. Conner Linkmeyer tallied two points, two rebounds and one assist. Aiden O’Dell had two points and two assists.
The Chargers host Rushville on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.