North Decatur competed in the Edinburgh Relays.
The Lancer Relays are different than most meets. Instead of individual placing, the night is made up of team events.
The Lady Chargers placed fifth as a team.
North's Pilomenia Niese and Skyla Wade placed fifth in shot put with a combined distance of 41-0.
Hope Barker and Allison Nobbe placed fourth with a distance of 23-10.
Barker took third in the 100 meter dash.
Wade, Nobbe, Addie Gauck, and Kunz took third in the 800M relay.
Ella Kunz, Emily Borgman, Niese, and Skyla Wade took fifth in the shot put relay.
For the boys, North took fifth place.
Ellis Loehmer placed first in the high jump and fourth in the 110 hurldles in :17.56.
Kaiden Gahimer was second in both the discus and shot put.
James Evans was first in the high jump.
Jake Kinker was second in both the shot put and discus.
Kaleb Phelps and Conner Linkmeyer were fourth in the long jump.
The 400 relay team of Jordan Redelman, Kaden Muckerheide, James Evans and Linkmeyer placed third in :50.44.
In the distance medley relay, North's team of Phelps, Evans, Muckerheide and Ryan Hancock placed fifth in 15:49.
In the 4x200 relay, the team of Evans, Mason Burkhart, Linkmeyer and Quenten Goolsby placed second in 1:47.
The 1600 relay team of Evans, Phelps, Mason Dimett and Muckerheide took fifth in 4:18.
The 3200 relay team of Phelps, Hancock, Burkhart and Dimett finished fifth in 11:28.
In the shot put relay, North's team of Kinker, Redelman, Gahimer and Goolsby finished fifth in 1:07.
North's shuttle hurdle relay team of Loehmer, Goolsby, Burkhart and Linkmeyer finished fifth in 1:06.22.
