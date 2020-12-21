FAIRLAND - A low scoring first half doomed the Chargers on the road at Triton Central. The host Tigers jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and led 34-12 at the half. Triton Central went on to the 64-31 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season.
North drops to 1-4 on the year.
Holding the 22-point lead, the Tigers outscored the Chargers 15-8 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 49-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Triton Central scored another 15 points. North added 11 points to make the final margin 64-31.
Leading the way for the Chargers was Trent Gauck with nine points and four rebounds.
Reid Messer added eight points and one assist.
Lance Nobbe had a solid outing with seven points, five boards and one assist.
Carson Parmer finished with three points, four rebounds and one assist.
Kaden Muckerheide tallied two points and one rebound and Andrew Tielking scored two points.
In the junior varsity game, North outscored the Tigers 15-4 in the second quarter for a 25-14 half-time lead. The Chargers hit late free throws and had a big defensive stop late in the game to post the 40-37 victory.
Leading the Chargers were Conner Linkmeyer finishing with 16 points and five rebounds; Kaden Muckerheide eight points, one rebound, and two assists; and Charlie Kramer with seven points and eight rebounds. Other scorers included Nate O'Dell finishing with five points and four assists and Cole Davis four points and four rebounds.
