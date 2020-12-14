North Decatur had a tough weekend on the hardwood, hosting Jac-Cen-Del on Friday and undefeated Edinburgh on Saturday. With the two losses, the Chargers drop to 0-3 on the young season.
JCD 72, North 53
Visiting JCD held the lead at the end of each quarter en route to the 72-53 victory. The Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Eagles got off to a 5-0 start behind a bucket from Wyatt Day and 3-pointer from Landon Turner. A Carson Parmer free throw got the Chargers on the board. JCD built the lead to 8-3 on a lay-up by Will Neal, but a 3-pointer from North’s Trent Gauck cut the deficit to 8-6. Two free throws by Connor Messer knotted the game at 8-8. JCD then went on a 9-2 run to take a 17-10 lead. A Lance Nobbe 3-pointer got the Chargers back within four and a drive by Gauck had the deficit at two. JCD capped the first quarter with a triple from Caleb Simon to lead 20-15.
North dialed long distance to open the second quarter. Triples from Parmer, Andrew Tielking and Nobbe had the Chargers in front 24-20. After a JCD timeout, the Eagles went on an 11-0 run, capped by two 3-pointers from Neal and bucket by Day. Two more buckets late in the half by Day put the Eagles on top 37-28 at the half.
JCD scored the first eight points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 45-28. Nobbe’s 3-pointer ended the Eagle run, but Day answered with a trey of his own.
The Chargers closed the third quarter on a 7-2 run. A rebound bucket by Gauck started the spurt and Reid Messer’s drive capped it as the Chargers closed the gap to 52-39 heading to the fourth quarter.
North cut the deficit to 54-46 on a Nobbe 3-pointer and reverse lay-up by Gauck. JCD had the answer with a 3-pointer by Cameron Gehl and traditional three point play by Neal as the lead grew back to 14 points. That margin was as close as North got the rest of the way.
North was led by Lance Nobbe with 19 points and Trent Gauck with 14 points. Parmer added eight followed by Tielking seven, Connor Messer two and Reid Messer two.
For the Eagles, Neal led the way with 21 points. Day was next with 20 points. Gehl tallied 12 points followed by Turner seven, Simon six, Dickman four and L. Comer two.
In the junior varsity game, JCD prevailed 55-35.
For the Chargers, Kaden Muckerheide finished with nine points and two rebounds. Nate O'Dell added eight points, two rebounds and an assist. Bryant Becker finished with four points, five rebounds and three assists. Caiden Gahimer tallied four points, three rebounds and one assist. Cole Davis added three points and one rebound. Aiden O'Dell finished with two points, five boards and two assists. Charlie Kramer had two points and one rebound.
Edinburgh 62, North 36
On Saturday, the Lancers jumped out to a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 30-14 at the half en route to the 62-36 victory. Edinburg is 5-0 on the season.
Nobbe led the way for the Chargers with 12 points and eight boards.
Reid Messer tallied 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Parmer finished with four points and five rebounds.
Xavier Adams added four points and three rebounds.
Bryant Becker had three points and one rebound and Kaden Muckerheide had two points, two rebounds and two assists.
Connor Messer pulled down eight boards.
In the junior varsity contest, Edinburgh won 39-34.
For the Chargers, Becker led the way with nine points, five rebounds and two assists. Nate O’Dell added eight points and one rebound. Gahimer tallied five points, 11 boards and one assist. Muckerheide had four points, three rebounds and four assists. Aiden O’Dell finished with four points, three rebounds and one assist. Jack Koehne had four points.
