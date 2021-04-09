Visiting Tri used a 5-run fifth inning to pull away to 6-0 victory over North Decatur in softball action. The other Lady Titan run came in the fourth inning.
North finished with three hits in the game, led by a pair of hits by Kacie Ogden.
Haley Arthur pitched six innings for the Lady Chargers and racked up nine strikeouts. Keisha Crosland added one strikeout in her one inning in the circle.
North 8, Morristown 2
On the road at Morristown, the Lady Chargers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a 2-run home run by Crosland. Two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth led to North’s 8-2 conference victory.
Stanley, Muckerheide, Crosland, Swain, Trask and Scudder all had hits for the Lady Chargers.
Crosland started in the circle and pitched five innings. She allowed no runs and 2 hits while striking out 12.
Arthur pitched the final two innings allowing two runs on two hits while striking out three.
