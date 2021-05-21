ST. LEON - The Chargers track team finished 12th at the East Central track sectional on Thursday. Batesville claimed the team title with 150 points. East Central was second with 129 followed by Franklin County 101, Greensburg 42, Milan 42, Lawrenceburg 36, South Dearborn 30, Oldenburg 27, Rising Sun 24, South Ripley 14, Jac-Cen-Del 14, North Decatur 12 and South Decatur 2.
North's Ellis Loehmer finished third in the high jump with a height of 5-10. Loehmer also placed eighth in the 300 hurdles in :46.35.
In the 200, North's Logan Koehne finished sixth in :24.15.
North 4x400 relay team of Kaden Muckerheide, Linkmeyer, James Evans and Loehmer took 10th in 3:59.03.
The 4x100 relay team of Koehne, Muckerheide, Evans and Linkmeyer took seventh in :47.48.
The 4x800 relay team of Owen Geis, Muckerheide, Ryan Hancock and Kaleb Phelps finished 10th in 10:17.65.
In the 3200, Owen Geis was 19th in 13:14.19.
In the long jump, Conner Linkmeyer finished 12th with a leap of 18-1.75 and Cole Theobald was 17th with a distance of 16-7.5
North's Caiden Gahimer finished 15th in the shot put with a distance of 39-0.75 and Cole Stephen was 19th with a distance of 33-4.25.
In the 400, James Evans finished in :58.62 and Mason Burkhart finished in 1:07.66.
In the discus, Stephen was 19th with a distance of 100-11. Gahimer was 21st in 100-4.
Ryan Hancock rand a 6:02.19 in the 1600 and Josh Evans ran a 6:59.88.
Cameron Medsker finished the 300 hurdles in :56.36.
Caleb Bowles ran a 3:10.12 in the 800 and Kaleb Phelps ran a 2:31.67.
