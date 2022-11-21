The annual "Civil War" game for the Lady Chargers and Lady Cougars was contested Saturday in the newly refurbished main gym at South Decatur.
North led at every break en route to the 48-30 victory. With the win, the Lady Chargers even their record at 3-3. The Lady Cougars fall to 3-4.
South's Brayley Sundal opened the scoring in the game with a free throw. North got a pair of free throws from Ella Kunz before a free throw by South's Paige McQueen tied the game early at 2-2. The teams traded scores with Madelyn Bohman hitting a bucket for North and Molly Eden scoring for South. After a bucket by North's Kesley Haley and one from South's Makayla Somers, Bohman scored the final four points of the quarter. Her driving bucket at the buzzer gave North a 10-6 lead after the first quarter.
North went on a 7-0 run to start the second quarter. A bucket by Madi Allen started the run and Kunz's rebound bucket capped the run with North leading 17-6. Eden's bucket for South stopped the Lady Chargers' run.
Later in the second, Bohman hit a free throw to put North on top 22-11. South fought back with a rebound bucket by Somers and two Somers free throws to cut the deficit to seven. A free throw by South's Paige McQueen and one from North's Allen closed the first half with North leading 25-16.
McQueen drained a 3-pointer to open things in the third quarter. North had the answer as Haley hit from beyond the arc. Kiley Best got to the bucket for an easy bucket for South to cut the deficit back to seven at 28-21.
With the Lady Chargers leading 30-22, North closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run. Kunz scored in the paint to start the spurt. Allen scored the next four points and found Kunz with the nice assist. Kacey Barker dropped in a 3-pointer to close the half with the Lady Chargers in control, up 41-22.
Kunz hit a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter for North. South came back with a Best free throw and lay-up by McQueen. North scored the next five points on a Sydney Rohls free throw, bucket by Kunz and two Bohman free throws as North stretched the lead to 48-25.
South closed the scoring in the game with a drive by Best and 3-pointer from Mary Gasper to make the final margin 48-30.
For the Lady Chargers, Bohman led the way with 15 points followed by Kunz 12, Allen 11, Haley six, Barker three and Rohls one.
McQueen led the way for South with nine points. Somers finished with eight points followed by Best five, Eden four, Gasper two and Sundal one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.