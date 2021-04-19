North Decatur's girls track and field teams finished second in Friday's Panther Invitational at Knightstown, while the boys took fourth.
Girls results
South Decatur 113.5, North Decatur 105, Shenandoah 89, Tri 72, Waldron 70, Milan 48.5, Knightstown 36, Indiana Math & Science 32
Anna Burkhart: first long jump (15-2); fourth 100-meters (13.75); fourth 200 (29.73)
Jenna Walton: first 1600 (6:15.91); second 800 (2:49.27)
Hope Barker: first 100 (13.53); second long jump (14-4); third 200 (29.09)
Abby Hartman: fifth high jump (4-7)
Gracie Osting: fifth 1600 (6:47.15)
Addie Gauck: eighth 800 (3:20.11)
Skyla Wade: fifth discus (77-7); seventh shot put (26-9)
Ellie Cox: seventh 3200 (16:18.18)
4x100 relay: first Burkhart, Hartman, Geis, Barker (55.22)
4x800: third Walton, Gauck, Cox, Osting (12:34.92)
4x400: Walton, Osting, Hartman, Geis (4:51.48)
Boys results
Team scores: Milan 126, Tri 101, South Decatur 94, North Decatur 77, Waldron 66, Shenandoah 60, Knightstown 40, Indiana Science and Math 5
Logan Koehne: fifth 1100 (11.69; third 200 (23.94)
Ellis Loehmer: second 100 high hurdles (18.36); third high jump (5-6); third 300 hurdles (48.57)
Cole Theobold: fourth high jump (5-4)
James Evans: third 400 (57.67)
Kaleb Phelps: sixth 800 (2:33.66)
Kaden Muckerheide: fifth 1600 (5:25.44)
Owen Geis: fifth 3200 (12:59.17)
Cameron Medsker: eighth 3200 (15:16.40)
Conner Linkmeyer: seventh long jump (18-0)
Cole Stephen: sixth discus (96-4)
4x100 relay: second Koehne, Muckerheide, Evans, Linkmeyer (47.92)
4x800: fifth Phelps, Geis, Masin Dimett, Ryan Hancock (10:34.34)
4x400: fifth Linkmeyer, Evan Howell, Muckerheide, Evans (4:11)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.