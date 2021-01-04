The Lady Chargers exploded for 15 points in overtime to hold off the Connersville Lady Spartans 60-54 on Saturday.
North improves to 3-7 on the season. The Lady Spartans drop to 4-6.
North had a big first quarter, outscoring the Lady Spartans 14-4. Madelyn Bohman opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Haley Gorrell followed with a bucket. After Connersville got a bucket by Paige Dunaway, Jenna Geis hit a pair of free throws for North. The Lady Spartans cut the deficit to 7-4, but North responded with two more free throws and a bucket by Geis and a 3-pointer from Madelin Hoover to lead 14-4 after one quarter.
Early in the second period, three points from Gorrell had the Lady Chargers in front 17-6. A Dunaway 3-pointer started an 11-2 run by the Lady Spartans. Connersville cut the deficit to 19-17 before a bucket by Gorrell ended the first half with the Lady Chargers on top 21-17.
Connersville kept the momentum in the third quarter, outscoring North 15-8 in the period. The Lady Spartans scored first in the second half, but North quickly answered with a steal and lay-up by Morgan Stanley and four points from Gorrell to lead 27-19. From there, the Lady Spartans went on a 13-2 run to close the quarter with the 32-29 advantage.
Connersville was able to extend the lead to seven points early in the fourth quarter. North’s Hoover hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 39-35. After the Lady Spartans missed two front ends of the one-and-one, Bohman hit a 3-pointer and another bucket to put North up 40-39.
Connersville scored the next four points, but a Stanley 3-pointer knotted the game at 43-43. The Lady Spartans took the lead on two free throws, but Brittany Krieger matched them on the other end. Connersville had a final chance for the win, but came up empty as the teams went to overtime.
Connersville’s Karsen Morgan made two free throws following a free throw by Bohman for North and the Lady Spartans led 47-46. A traditional three point play by Gorrell was followed by a 3-pointer by Stanley and the Lady Chargers never trailed again. Connersville got within two on a traditional three point play by Morgan, but Stanley answered on the other end with another bomb. The deficit did not get under four the rest of the way as North won 60-54.
Gorrell led the Lady Chargers with 16 points. Stanley and Bohman both were in double figures with 13 and 10. Geis finished with nine followed by Hoover eight and Krieger four.
North hosts 6-4 Southwestern (Hanover) today.
