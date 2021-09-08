South Decatur hosted county rival North Decatur in the annual Pheidippides Cup. The schools split the team titles with the Lady Chargers winning for the girls and the Cougars winning for the boys.
In a very competitive race for the girls, North edged South 27-29.
North's Jenna Walton was the overall champion with a time of 22:19. Finishing as runner-up in the meet was Gracie Osting in a time of 23:55. Ellie Cox finished fourth in 25:48. Running in her second meet of the season and finishing ninth was Lauren Holloway in a time 27:41. Also contributing for the Lady Chargers and finishing in 11th was Addie Gauck 28:27, Cecilia Barber 29:30 (personal best), Hannah Allen 32:03, Paige Wesseler 33:56 and Philomenia Niese 38:41.
For the Lady Cougars, Bridget Nobbe finished third overall in 25:28. Kate Hamilton and Brayley Sundal were fifth and sixth, crossing the line together in 25:58. Emma Gatewood crossed the line seventh in 26:11. Maria Nobbe was eighth in 27:18. Clair Schoettmer finished 10th in 28:19. Elizabeth Flessner took 12th in 28:43 followed by Kiley Best 29:06 and Mary Schwering in a personal best 29:25.
South claimed the cup for the eighth year in a row by topping the Chargers 20-39.
South's Trevor Newby won the race in 19:20. Josh Shouse was second in 20:07. Chase Kalli took fourth in a season best 21:04. Jack Hamilton was sixth in a season best 21:20. Donovan Hale finished seventh in 21:48. Tyler Hibberd was eighth in 21:59. Damian Jackson ran a 22:38 followed by Bradley Walling 22:52, Conner Newby 24:18 and Terry Redelman 24:40.
For the Chargers, Aiden O'Dell finished third in a season best 20:37. Owen Geis ran a season best 21:14 for fifth place. Also contributing for the Chargers were Jack Cathey ninth in 22:19, Kaysar Bowles 10th in a personal record time 22:27, Ryan Hancock 23:08, Noah Weisenbach personal best 23:59, Mason Dimett personal best 24:51, Adam Mack 25:27, Collin Bryant 32:30 and Caleb Bowles 32:35.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.