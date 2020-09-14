OSGOOD - The North Decatur cross country teams traveled to the Jac-Cen-Del Invitational on Saturday. The Chargers finished in sixth place while the Lady Chargers placed third.
For the boys, Hagerstown took first place with 54 followed by Southwestern 78, Rising Sun 90, JCD 98, South Ripley 115, North Decatur 161, Lawrenceburg 174 and Shawe Memorial, Milan and Switzerland County all incomplete.
North was led by Aiden O’Dell in 12th place with a personal best 18:28. Brandan Gearhart was 37th in 20:16. Charlie Kramer finished next at 38th in 20:18. Adam Mack crossed the line 41st in a personal best 20:37. Lance Nobbe also had a personal best of 20:48 for 42nd place. Caleb Bowles finished 46th in 20:54 and Ryan Hancock finished 49th in a personal best 21:49.
For the girls, Hagerstown was first with 50 followed by JCD 51, North 72, South Ripley 73, Southwestern 103 and Lawrenceburg, Switzerland County and Milan incomplete.
Jenna Walton led the Lady Chargers in third place in 21:27. Paige Reisman was 13th in 23:23. Addie Gauck had a personal best 24:22 for 20th. Eliie Cox was 30th in 25:57. Lauren Hollway was 32nd in 26:34. Hannah Allen had a personal best 28:32 for 36th. Paige Wesseler was 39th in 31:03.
