WESTPORT – Despite having only nine players on varsity, North Decatur’s girls basketball team expects to rely on its full-court press this season.
The Chargers showed how effective it can be during Friday’s Civil War game at South Decatur. They forced the Cougars into errant passes, travels and turnovers, leading to a dominant 65-32 victory.
“We have to press,” coach Matt Barker said. “We bring a ton of energy when we press.”
With a short bench, Barker was asked if he’s concerned about fatigue.
“We’re not. They hate practice,” he said, “but we’re in shape.”
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Chargers, who improved to 1-1. Eight players scored at least five points.
Madelyn Bohman led the way with 13 points. Haley Gorrell and Jenna Geis each scored 10.
Also contributing in the scoring column were Brittany Krieger (seven), Madelin Hoover (seven), Ella Kuntz (seven), Morgan Stanley (six) and Hope Barker (five).
South came out in a zone defense, and the Chargers settled for 3-pointers early. But they weren’t falling, going 2-for-12 in the first quarter.
“They were so open they kept shooting them,” Barker said. “I can’t blame the girls for taking them. At halftime we really addressed it and got everything at the rim like we wanted.”
The Chargers broke open the game in third, outscoring the Cougars 30-6.
SD coach Tyler Johnson, who was an assistant for Barker last year, knew the Chargers would employ their trapping press.
“We practiced against it,” Johnson said. “I knew diamond was coming. We just got a little rushed. Got to handle that pressure better.”
Lana Bell led the Cougars with 11 points. Erynn Dyer added 10, while Megan Malief scored five.
Turnovers cost the Cougars scoring chances, and offensive rebounds gave the Chargers extra opportunities. North attempted 70 field goals compared to only 32 for South.
Johnson and Barker remain close friends and still talk a couple times a week. Neither was looking forward to coaching against each other.
Barker had some very complimentary things to say about Johnson.
“He’s gonna do great things down here,” Barker said. “They’ve got a couple wins already and they’re gonna win a lot more. I like what he’s doing and we wish him the best, for sure.”
Neither team fared too well a day later.
North lost 46-37 to South Ripley, who improved to 4-0. It was a rematch of last year’s sectional championship game, which the Chargers won.
South went to Oldenburg and lost 31-29. It was Oldenburg’s first win after five losses to open the season.
The Chargers hoisted the Civil War trophy moments after the final buzzer. The two Mid-Hoosier Conference rivals will meet again Jan. 7. They’re also in the same sectional and could play a third time like they did a year ago.
“Just got to keep plugging away,” Johnson said. “We’ll probably play them two more times.”
JV action
North won Friday’s junior varsity game 37-23.
Chargers freshman Kacie Ogden led all players with 15 points. Macy Scudder added 10 points and Jenna Walton chipped in six.
South’s leading scorers were Mary Gasper (10), Mattie Meece (eight) and Molly Eden (four).
Up next
South (2-4) plays on the road twice this week: Thursday at Hauser (2-3) and Saturday at Union County (4-1).
North (1-2) will host Eastern Hancock (6-3) Tuesday and travel Thursday to Lawrenceburg (5-2).
