SEYMOUR - The Charger golf team traveled to Shadowood Golf Course for the Cougar Invitational. North finished with a top-three finish in the team results.
Fishers took first place with a team total of 320. Greenwood Christian Academy was second with 349 and North took third with 356. Shelbyville was fourth with 371 followed by Oldenburg 373, host Trinity Lutheran 404, Seymour 412, Salem 447, Orleans 450 and Jac-Cen-Del 481.
The individual low medalist was Owen Munkholm of Fishers, who shot a 78 on the day.
The Chargers were led by Collin Bryant, whose score of 82 was good enough for sixth overall in the event.
A score of 83 carded by Carson Parmer earned him eighth overall on the day.
They were followed up by Jack Koehne with an 89, Austin Gould who shot a 102, and Cejay Parmer with a 104.
The Chargers host Connersville on Friday.
-Information provided.
