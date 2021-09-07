ST. LEON - The North Decatur cross country teams competed in the East Central Invitational this past Saturday.
For the girls, South Ripley won the small division title with 29. Jac-Cen-Del was second with 44 followed by North 47 and Rising Sun, Lawrenceburg and Taylor incomplete.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton crossed the line in third place with a season best 22:35. Gracie Osting finished eighth in a season best 24:31. Ellie Cox was 11th with a season best time of 25:35. Addie Gauck finished 18th in a season best time of 28:11. Lauren Holloway was 19th in a season best 28:13. Cecilia Barber was 23rd in a personal best 30:20 and Paige Wesseler was 24th in 31:09.
For the boys, Lawrenceburg won the team title with 38. JCD was second with 48 followed by South Ripley 62, North Decatur 68 and Rising Sun and Taylor incomplete.
Jack Cathey led the Chargers with a 14th place finish in a season best 21:07. Owen Geis was 15th in a season best 21:28. Aiden O'Dell was 16th in 21:35. Ryan Hancock crossed the line 18th in 21:38. Kaysar Bowles was 21st in a personal best 22:41. Adam Mack finished 26th in 23:57. Noah Wesienbach finished 28th in 24:27. Mason Dimett ran a personal best 25:18. Collin Bryant had a season best 30:26 and Caleb Bowles ran a 30:50.
