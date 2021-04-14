The North Decatur boys track team opened its season on the road at Benjamin Rush Middle School.
Brad Krieger finished second in the long jump with a distance of 14-1.75. Cooper Parmer was narrowly edged out of a win to finish second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.38 seconds.
Eli Weisenbach ran 1:11 in the 400 to take third. Tyler Stephen threw the shot 20-7 to place third. The 4x100 relay team consisting of Parmer, Marshall Snell, Kaysar Bowles and Krieger placed first with a blistering time of 53.1.
Weisenbach and Adam Wade placed first and second in the 110 hurdles with times of 22.0 and 23.0.
Parmer managed a 69-11 discuss throw to place third.
