With their first game rescheduled, the Chargers opened the boys basketball season Friday, hosting county rival South Decatur. After trailing the Cougars after one quarter, North lead at the remaining quarter breaks to post the 60-55 victory.
South jumped out to a 12-8 lead in the first quarter. Dale Peters had five for the Cougars, including his first of three 3-pointers on the night. Dorian Hacker added a 3-pointer for South. North countered with six points from Lance Nobbe and a bucket from Carson Parmer. South led by four heading to the second quarter.
North turned the tables on South in the second quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-9. Nobbe continued with his hot hand, scoring six points. Kaden Muckerheide scored five, including his first 3-pointer. Hacker scored five for South, but North led 22-21 at the half.
The difference in the game came in the third quarter. Nobbe poured in eight points and Muckerheide added seven as the Chargers outscored the Cougars 24-13 in the quarter and led 46-34 heading to the fourth quarter.
South was not done and made a run at the Chargers in the fourth quarter. Jacob Scruggs scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Peters added five points for South. Nobbe hit 5-of-6 from the charity stripe en route to nine of North's 14 points in the frame as the Chargers held on for the 60-55 victory.
Nobbe led all scorers with 29 points. Muckerheide was also in double figures for North with 14. Blake Spears finished with eight points. Reid Messer had four points and Parmer added two points.
South had three players score in double figures: Scruggs 19, Hacker 14 and Peters 13. Colby Rathburn added five points. Drake Scaggs and Rhett Martin both had two points.
On Saturday, the Chargers knocked off South Ripley 58-46.
The third quarter was again the key for North as the Chargers outscored the Raiders 23-10 in the period. South Ripley led 15-13 after one quarter and 23-20 at the half.
For the Chargers, Nobbe led the way offensively with 23 points. Muckerheide was next with 14 points. Spears was also in double figures with 12 points. Messer added seven and Cooper Parmer had two.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lions hosted Connersville Friday and New Palestine Saturday on the hardwood.
Connersville jumped out to a 10-0 run and never looked back, winning 64-39.
The Spartans held a 10-point lead after one quarter 17-7. Connersville extended the lead to 32-10 at the half and 50-23 after three quarters.
The Lions were led in scoring by Quentin Cain with nine points. XxZavien Jenkins scored seven points. Chase Woolf and Nick Jarman both had six points. Dylan Thompson added five points. Kameron Morton and Kane Thompson both had three points.
Cain had a team-high four assists for the Lions.
Connersville was led by Braxton Myers with 21 points. Josh Williams added 15 points. Lucas Barron was also in double figures with 14 points. Brayden Pearson had four points followed by Jadan Peterson three, James Williams three, Gavin Pearson two and Blaine Hornsby two.
In the junior varsity game, Connersville pulled away in the fourth quarter to the 45-28 win. Leading the Lions in scoring was sophomore Braydon Wilson with 13 points. Isaac Schelle finished with five. Rounding out the scoring for Rushville was Adrian Apodaca and Clayton Chase each with four points and Liam Gurley with 2.
The Lions fell to New Palestine 70-33 Saturday.
Cain led the way offensively for the Lions with 14 points. Dylan Thompson finished with seven points. Morton had six points. Jenkins scored three points followed by Jarman two and Kane Thompson one.
Dylan Thompson had team-highs in rebounds with eight and blocks with five.
New Palestine had four players score in double figures: Blaine Nunnally 14, Ben Slagley 12, Ian Stephens 10 and Bryant Nunnally 10.
The Lions junior varsity fell to the Dragons 50-23. Leading Rushville in scoring was freshman Clayton Chase with seven points. Zach Tressler had a strong game with six points and several hustle plays. Isaac Schelle and Braydon Wilson finished with three points each. Also scoring for the Lions were Jackson Owen and Liam Gurley, each with two points.
