The Lady Chargers softball team blew open a close game with 11 runs in the sixth inning en route to a 16-4 victory at Tri.
North led 1-0 after two innings with Sarah Swain scoring the Lady Chargers' run in the top of the first inning.
In the top of the third, the Lady Chargers added two runs. Tri got on the board in the bottom of the third with a run.
The teams matched the previous inning in the fourth - North scored two runs and the Lady Titans scored one. After four complete, North led 5-2.
The Lady Titans closed the gap to 5-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
North took control in the top of the sixth, plating 11 runs. Keesha Crosland, Swain, Raegan Nobbe, Kennedy Stier, Kayln Muckerhide all had RBIs in the inning.
Crosland was 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBIs. She had a pair of singles, a double and a home run.
Muckerheide was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Kacie Ogden went 3-for-5 at the dish with three runs scored and an RBI. Swain added a pair of doubles, two runs scored and a team-high four RBIs. Macy Scudder had a triple and two runs scored. Clair Kinker had a single and a runs scored. Stier added a single and two runs scored. Irene Moore drove in one run. Nobbe had a single, run scored and RBI.
Crosland picked up the win in the circle, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out 14.
Ashton Richey took the loss for Tri, allowing five runs on eight hits over four innings with three strikeouts.
Cayla Claar and Maleah Hewitt (two RBIs) both went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Tri offensively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.