INDIANAPOLIS - In a game that wasn't scheduled to happened until this past Tuesday, the Chargers fought back from a double digit point deficit not once, but twice to defeat the defending Class A state champion Covenant Christian Warriors 28-25. North Decatur improves to 4-4 on the season. Covenant Christian fall to 5-4.
With a COVID cancellation, the Chargers picked up the No. 6 ranked Warriors for a contest proved to be a knock-down, drag out affair. Under the threat of rain for the majority of the game (until it finally arrived late in the fourth quarter), the Chargers started the game with a quick interception, but were not able to capitalize on their defensive stand.
The Warriors found the scoreboard twice in the first two quarters before the Chargers rallied back with 1:31 left in the second quarter. Reid Messer scored on a 28-yard run to make the half-time score 13-7.
The Chargers started the second half with a score as Messer rushed for a 48-yard TD to put North up 14-13. The Warriors answered just two plays later. The Warriors found the end zone one more time in the third quarter, but the resilient Chargers would not quit. Messer added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and at the 7:13 mark of the fourth quarter to put the Chargers in front.
Despite multiple opportunities thereafter, the Chargers defense stood strong and kept the Warriors at bay until the offense could take the victory formation to end the game.
Messer finished with 195 yards rushing with four touchdowns. James Evans had 52 yards rushing and Carson Parmer passed for 92 yards. Evans added 66 yards receiving.
Defensively, Owen Wiseman and Josh Evans both tallied six total tackles. James Evans and Evan Howell both had five tackles. Messer, Howell, Wiseman and Jake Kinker all had a tackle for loss. Howell added an interception.
The Chargers will face county opponent South Decatur Cougars in the first round of sectional play this Friday.
South Decatur 54, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
CAMBRIDGE CITY - The Cougars picked up a second win in a row with a 54-0 victory at Lincoln. South is now 2-5 and hosts county-rival North in the sectional this Friday. Lincoln drops to 0-5 overall.
The Cougars jumped out to a big lead with 27 points in the first quarter. The Cougars added another 20 in the second quarter. With the running clock in the second half, the Cougars still added a touchdown in the third quarter for the final of 54-0.
For South, Kelby Shook passed for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Shook also rushed for 147 yards and three TDs. Rhett Martin had 21 yards rushing and 42 yards receiving with a touchdown. Corbin Johnson had a 5-yard touchdown run. Tyler Bishop added 33 yards rushing. Dale Peters led the receivers with 77 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Barton and Johnson both had one reception.
Austin Boilanger led the Cougars defensively with nine total tackles, seven for a loss. Martin and Bishop both tallied seven total tackles. Luke Burton finished with four total tackles. Alex Myers had an interception and Bishop recovered a fumble.
Greensburg 62, Rushville 7
GREENSBURG - The Pirates capped the regular season with a 62-7 victory over EIAC foe Rushville. Greensburg ends the regular season 3-4 and travels to Charlestown (7-2) for the first round of the sectional on Friday. Rushville finishes the regular season 0-9 and travels to Batesville (5-4, defeated Connersville 40-13 in season finale) for first round sectional action Friday.
Greensburg opened the game with the first 14 points. Corbin Mathews scored on a 26-yard pass from Sam West to put the Pirates up 6-0. Oakley Best then scored on a 4-yard run. West added the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Rushville got on the board with a 1-yard run after a big kick return by Harley Fuller set up the Lions at the 1-yard line.
Best closed the first quarter with a 17-yard reception from West. Greensburg led 21-7.
The Pirates added three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Kaden Acton had a touchdown run of 44 yards and one of 31 yards that was sandwiched around a Jonathan Ralston 2-yard TD pass from West. At the half, the Pirates led 41-7.
Best opened the second half with a 55-yard touchdown run. Luke Scheumann scored on an 18-yard run to push the Greensburg lead to 55-7 after three quarters.
The lone score in the fourth quarter was a 1-yard run by Riley Spears for Greensburg to close out the 62-7 win.
The Pirates' defense held Rushville to 123 total yards. Scheumann led the Pirates with nine tackles. Eli Moore added six tackles, including two for loss. Best, Owen Meadows and Matthew Stewart all had five tackles.
Offensively, Greensburg had 447 total yards. West passed for 136 yards and three TDs. Acton had 109 yards rushing and a pair of TDs. Best added 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Kadan Cain rushed for 61 yards.
