North Decatur snapped an 11-year drought at the sectional with last year’s sectional title. The Chargers finished the season 14-10 and were second in the MHC at 9-3.
With the season just getting started, the Chargers have been working hard to prepare for 2023.
“Off-season workouts went well. We had a good turnout. We had a lot of guys coming in and getting work in. Our numbers are decent for us. We are sitting at 17 currently. We will be able to have a JV season, so the young guys can go out and get some game experience,” Coach Christian McKinney said.
North returns 10 players with varsity experience.
“Reid Messer (captain) is a tremendous leader and player. He’ll be calling the pitches behind the plate. Brayden Hancock (sophomore) will be on the bump for us quite a bit this year. He had an outstanding freshman season and started in the sectional championship game,” Coach McKinney added. “More returners who have varsity experience are outfielders James Evans (senior), Kamdenn McKinney (sophomore), Tyler Field (senior) and Josh Evans (aenior); and infielders Ty Litmer (junior), Xander Jones (aophomore), Nolan Burkhart (sophomore) and Josiah Jajuga (sophomore).
The Chargers have seven freshmen joining the team this year: Garrett Schwering, Tyler Dean, Hayden Ramsey, Eli Trenkamp, Corey Jarman, Mason Kunz and Hunter Meister.
“Our Team goals this year are to have a winning season, win the conference, and win the sectional,” Coach McKinney said.
“I’m excited to see what this group of guys can do. We have had some good practices and a lot to show. We will be pretty competitive this year. Moving down to Class A will be challenging because our sectional is full of good baseball programs. It will definitely be fun to watch,” Coach McKinney added. “On April 11, the team will be doing the National Guard Hometown Jersey night. We will have some military trucks and inflatables out there. I hope to see the community pack the stands and support our local National Guardsmen.
