GREENSBURG - The Chargers plated 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-3 victory over the visiting Morristown Yellow Jackets.
The Chargers added two runs in the second, third and four innings in the win.
North Decatur pounded out 15 hits. Noah Howell, Trent Gauck and Ty Litmer all had three hits for the Chargers. Howell scored two runs and drove in one run. Gauck added three runs scored and an RBI. Litmer had two runs scored and three RBIs.
Reid Messer finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Conner Messer tallied three runs scored, one hit, three walks and a pair of RBIs.
Jacob Mirick tied for team high with three RBIs to go with one hit and one run scored.
Nate O’Dell added two runs scored, one hit and one RBI.
Owen Wiseman scored one run and had one hit.
Luke Peters also scored for the Chargers.
Mirick pitched all five innings for the Chargers, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out five.
