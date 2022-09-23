South Ripley was the host for the 29th annual Great Pumpkin Invitational Thursday.
Ten teams took to the course for the girls. Austin was the overall champion with 38 points. Southwestern (Hanover) took second with 58 followed by Rising Sun 96, Madison 112, South Ripley 153, North Decatur 155, South Decatur 167, Shawe Memorial 169, Hauser 210 and Jac-Cen-Del 217.
Shawe's Calli Alderman won the race with a time of 19:36.
For the Lady Chargers, freshman Dorothy Robbins set a new personal best with a 15th place finish in 23:22. Fellow freshman Ava Lecher was 28th in 24:48 and Olivia Reisman was 30th with a new PR time of 24:51. Sophomore Cecilia Barber lowered her PR to 27:09 and Lauren Miller also lowered her PR to 29:31. Senior Philomenia Niese ran her best time of the season in 35:46.
South was led by senior Elizabeth Flessner in 31st with a career best 25:01. Brayley Sundal placed 36th and ran a season personal best at 25:31. Right behind her was Maria Nobbe in 37th in 25:38. Clair Schoettmer crossed the line 41st in 26:29. Senior Samantha Storm ran her career best of 27:03 for 45th.
"We are excited to see times drop in times as we enter the tournament season in the next few weeks. South Ripley is always a great place to PR," South Coach Fromer said.
For the boys, Austin won the team title with 25 followed by Milan with 33. South Ripley took third with 101 followed by Rising Sun 110, JCD 148, Southwestern (Hanover) 161, South Decatur 165 and North Decatur 167.
Milan junior Benjamin Riehle won the race in 16:35.
Placing 30th and grabbing a ribbon for South was Conner Newby in a career best at 19:44. Right behind him at 31st was Donovan Hale in 19:45. Placing 35th was senior Chase Kalli with a season best 20:10. Damian Jackson placed 43rd at 21:24. He is only four seconds from going under a career best. Jack Hamilton placed 48th in 21:44.
For the Chargers, leading the way and breaking the 20 minute barrier was Kaysar Bowles in a new PR of 19:19, finishing in 22nd place. Senior Ryan Hancock also ran a PR with a time 20:13. Freshmen Eli Weisenbach, new PR of 20:48 and Logan O'Dell 20:58, followed Hancock. Noah Weisenbach 22:02 and Adam Wade 22:04 both had great races as well, according to Coach Nobbe. Seniopr Mason Dimett ran a season best time of 23:54 and freshmen Sam Cathey set a new PR 24:49 and Landon Swango set a new PR of 24:57 rounded out the Charger scoring.
