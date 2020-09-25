VERSAILLES — South Decatur and North Decatur traveled to South Ripley to compete in the Pumpkin Run.
For the girls, Madison was the team champion with 38, South Ripley was second with 50 followed by Jac-Cen-Del 77, Southwestern (Hanover) 97, South Decatur 98, North Decatur 118 and Austin, Lawrenceburg, Shawe Memorial, Switzerland County and Milan all incomplete.
For South, Kate Hamilton was 22nd in 24:20. Emma Gatewood was 24th in 24:32. Bridget Nobbe was 25th in 25:02. Brayley Sundal crossed the line 34th in 26:32. Addison Baultus was 36th in a season best 26:52. Elizabeth Flessner was 38th in 26:56 and Abigail Collins was 42nd in a season best 27:16. Other finishers included Ali Boilanger 27:45, Claire Schoettmer 28:08 and Sami Storm 34:36.
The Lady Chargers were led by Jenna Walton in eighth in 22:45 followed by Addie Gauck 27th in 25:24, Lauren Holloway 45th in 28:21, Paige Wesseler 48th in 29:50, Hannah Allen 50th in 31:19 and Philomenia Niese 53rd in 35:55.
For the boys, Austin won the team title with 40 followed by Southwestern (Hanover) 68, Rising Sun 80, JCD 112, Lawrenceburg 137, South Ripley 138, Madison 150, South Decatur 190, North Decatur 223 and Milan and Switzerland County incomplete.
Trevor Newby led the way for South in 14th at 18:57. Jack Hamilton tied a personal best of 20:24 for 40th. Tyler Hibberd was 51st in 21:11, Chase Kalli was 55th in 21:19. Damian Jackson crossed in 58th in 21:59. Terry Redelman was 64th in 22:51 and Bradley Walling was 65th in 23:02. For the junior varsity, Josh Shouse finished in 23:22 followed by Conner Newby 23:48 (season best), Donovan Hale 23:52, Joe Lee 32:14 (season best) and Griffey Storm 33:41.
For the Chargers, Lance Nobbe was 45th in 20:44. Brandan Gearhart was 46th in 21:01 followed by Caleb Bowles 52nd in 21:12, Owen Geis 56th in 21:48, Adam Mack 57th in 21:50, Jack Cathey 61st in 22:26, Ryan Hancock 63rd in 22:34, Chris Gauck 23:51, Cameron Medsker 24:00, Charlie Kramer 24:18, Ethan Neimeyer 26:06 and Collin Bryant 26:39.
