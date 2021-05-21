North Decatur’s Jacob Mirick toss a two-hitter against county foe South Decatur as the Chargers posted the 9-0 victory.
Mirick allowed three walks and struck out five Cougars.
North scored one run in the first, two in the third, three in the fourth and three in the six to seal the victory.
Conner Messer drove in three Charger runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs.
Reid Messer drove in two runs for North to go with three hits and three runs scored.
Mirick drove in a run for North.
Noah Howell had one hit and three runs scored. Nate O’Dell added a hit and Trent Gauck scored one run.
