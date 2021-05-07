North Decatur posted a sweep of Waldron in softball action. The Lady Chargers knocked off Waldron 17-0 and 5-3.
In the first game, a 10-run third inning put the game out of reach for the Lady Chargers. Crosland, Trask, Ogden, Stier, Stanley and Muckerheide all knocked in runs for the Lady Chargers in the inning.
Haley Arthur earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for North. The lefty allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out four and walking one. Crosland and Swain entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Hudnall took the loss for Waldron. The hurler allowed one hit and seven runs over two innings, striking out one.
North totaled 10 hits. Ogden and Crosland both had two hits to lead North. Stanley led North with three stolen bases.
In the second game, North jumped out to a 3-1 lead after one inning and added two insurance runs in the fifth to secure the victory.
Arthur pitched North to victory. The southpaw went three innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out five and walking zero.
Brinson took the loss for Waldron. She allowed five hits and five runs over six innings, striking out four.
Keisha Crosland started the game for North. The righthander surrendered two runs on one hit over four innings, striking out three.
Morgan Stanley led North with two hits in four at bats.
Hudnall went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Waldron.
