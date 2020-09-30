OLDENBURG - The Lady Chargers swept host Oldenburg Academy in the varsity and junior varsity contests.
For the varsity, North Decatur won in three sets 25-13, 25-19 and 25-18.North Decatur JV and Varsity closed out Oldenburg Academy 2-0 and 3-0 for the night. Varsity Scores: 25-13, 25-19, 25-18. JV Scores: 25-22, 25-17.
For the Lady Chargers, Caroline Stapp led the team in attacks with 15 kills followed by Jenna Geis with 10 kills and Madelyn Bohman with seven kills. Bohman led the team in defense with 14 digs, followed by Stapp with 12 digs and Sami Luttel with nine digs. Bohman had four solo blocks and one block assist.
Stapp led the team in serving with four aces out of 16 attempts with no errors. Haley Gorrell had one ace for 18 attempts with no errors. Luttel led setting with 32 assists. Bohman led serve receive with 14 passes, followed by Brittany Krieger with eight passes.
In the junior varsity match, North posted a 25-22 and 25-17 victory.
Skyla Wade led the defense with nine digs, followed by Alana Osborn with eigh digs. Madison Motts led serve receive with 13 passes and had five aces out of 13 serve attempts with no errors. Ella Kuntz led with three kills. Wade led the team in blocks with two solo blocks.
