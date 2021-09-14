The Lady Chargers volleyball team secured another victory over a conference opponent, the Edinburgh Lancers.
North won the varsity match in three sets 25-13, 25-11, 25-10.
"There was a solid effort all around, by all players, which is great to see as a coach," Coach Gauck noted. "Sami Luttel did a nice job mixing up her sets and utilizing all hitters while also adding five kills and three aces of her own."
For the Lady Chargers, Madi Allen contributed five kills and two blocks. Madelyn Bohman added 10 kills. Aubrey Kennelly finished with one ace, two blocks and six kills. Caroline Stapp added eight kills while Ella Kunz added four kills.
