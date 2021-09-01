GREENSBURG - The No. 4 Lady Chargers volleyball team knocked off Jac-Cen-Del in three sets 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 to improve to 8-2 on the season.
For North Decatur, Caroline Kennelly received 12 serves and picked up 12 digs. Aubrey Kennelly received 14 serves and had eight digs. Hannah Gorrell received 11 serves and picked up 12 digs. Madelyn Bohman and Sami Luttel picked up 12 digs each. Bohman also contributed two solo blocks.
For the Lady Charger offense, Caroline Stapp put away 16 kills. Bohman contributed 12 kills. Aubrey Kennelly and Madi Allen added five and four kills, respectively. Gorrell had no errors in her 15 serves and tallied three aces. Luttel had four aces and 32 assists for the evening.
For the Lady Eagles, Katelyn Wagner served an ace to go with six assists and six digs. Desiree Sparks had a team-high nine kills, one solo block, one assist block and six digs. Maria Meyer added four kills. Olivia Strunk had three kills and two assists. Julia Meyer added one solo block and two assist blocks. Emma Newhart had one assist block and a team high 12 assists. Aundrea Cullen led the team with 18 digs. Lexus Jones added seven digs.
"Tonight, I saw all the hard work these young ladies have put in show up in a game. There wasn't a specific area that we could look at to pin point as a struggle tonight. This is one of the best played matches I have seen in the four years I have coached at JCD," JCD Coach Schmeltz said. "While it was not a win in our overall record, I feel as though it was a huge mental win for our program. We hope to carry this forward as the season progresses."
The junior Lady Chargers added another win to their record with a two-set win over JCD.
For North, Anna Mauer served four aces and picked up two digs. Tyce Robbins contributed three aces. Kelsey Haley put away three kills. Laney Saunders and Tyce Robbins both contributed two kills. Clare Kinker had eight assists and four digs.
For JCD, Brynn Negangard had two assists. Regan Richter had five kills. Sophia Sullivan added one kill and one ace. Gracie Ahrens had five attacks and four aces. Hailey Kuntz served two aces.
North 3, Tri 0
GREENSBURG - The Lady Charger volleyball team needed the minimum three sets to knock off visiting Tri 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.
For the North Decatur, Sami Luttel tallied 21 assists and seven aces. Caroline Stapp lead with 15 kills, one solo block, two assisted blocks and 10 digs. Madi Allen finished with 10 kills and Madelyn Bohman contributed five kills and one ace. Aubrey Kennelly added eight digs and one ace. Hannah Gorrell had two aces and five digs.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers brought home their first win for the season, winning in two sets. Tyce Robbins any Laney Saunders contributed two kills each. Skyla Wade and Kelsey Haley both added one kill. Kelsey Haley had five aces. Claire Kinker and Tyce Robbins both had one ace. Kinker also dished out six assists for the evening.
