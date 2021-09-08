GREENSBURG - In the annual volleyball battle North vs. South, the Lady Chargers were victorious on their home court 25-14, 25-13, 25-15.
"Both varsity and JV Lady Chargers played consistent volleyball to keep the Cougars at bay all evening," North Coach Gauck noted.
North improves to 9-2 on the season.
In the win for North, Aubrey Kennelly contributed five aces and made no errors out of her 18 serves. Hannah Gorrell served two aces and also no errors out of her 24 serves. Madelyn Bohman put the ball away for the offense with her 10 kills. Caroline Stapp tallied eight kills and Madi Allen and Aubrey Kennelly both had five kills. Sami Luttel made the connections with the hitters with 25 assists.
"Lost all three tonight, but we had a great blocking night. Our front row did a great job of slowing the hitters down," South Coach Clark noted.
For the Lady Cougars, Sophie Bushhorn tallied four kills and one block kill. Brook Somers added one kill, one block kill and nine digs. Loryn Pate added two kills, one assist and three aces. Alli Nobbe had one assist. Makayla Somers dished out five assists. Paige McQueen had four digs. Molly Eden finished with one kill and two block kills. Selma Smith added four digs and two aces.
North won the junior varsity match in two sets.
For the Lady Chargers, Tyce Robbins finished with six digs. Anna Mauer had four digs and Kelsey Haley had 3. Setters Sofia Gonzalez and Clare Kinker had four and three assists, respectively. Haley contributed eight aces and Kinker contributed three aces.
