LAWRENCEBURG – The Lady Chargers pulled out a big win over Lawrenceburg in four sets. The Lady Chargers dropped the opening set 25-17, but rallied to take the next three sets 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.
For the Lady Chargers, Sami Luttel contributed 17 assists and Aubrey Kennelly contributed seven assists to go with 20 digs. Caroline Stapp lead the team with 12 kills and had a great all around game adding 33 digs.
Madelyn Bohman tallied five kills, three aces and 15 digs. Madi Allen and Ella Kunz contributed 3 and 2 kills, respectively. On the back row, Lainey Crites contributing 20 digs and served two aces.
North lost the junior varsity contest in two sets. Kelsey Haley had five kills, four assists and one ace. Tyce Robbins finished with one ace and seven digs. Clare Kinker had three assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.