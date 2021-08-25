RUSHVILLE – The Lady Charger volleyball team traveled to Rushville and returned with a 25-21, 25-6, 25-8 victory.
Rushville led 17-11 in the opening set, but North scored eight straight points to take control of the set and match.
North’s Audrey Kennelly contributing three aces and Caroline Stapp, Madelyn Bohman, Caroline Kennelly all added two aces.
Stapp and Bohman lead the Lady Chargers with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Ella Kuhn contributed six kills for the night and Madi Allen added four kills.
“We have to find a way to close out a set and then the match. The varsity team played one of their better games in the first set of the match, but then it was like all the air was let out of the balloon at once. We have to get mentally tougher knowing that there is still a lot of game to be played even after getting beat in the first set,” Rushville Coach Nan Scanlan said. “I thought the JV team did a great job in coming back after getting beat in the first set. They fought hard and battled for every point.”
For the Lady Lions, Olivia Yager had five points, five kills and six assists. Audrey Angle added four points and three kills. Josie Ballenger added four points, one kill, 19 serve receptions and six digs. Molly Zachery added 13 serve receptions and 16 digs. Carlie Kuhn had 10 serve receptions.
Rushville rallied from a set down to win the junior varsity contest 22-25, 25-23, 15-11.
For the Lady Lions, Lily Brown had 13 points, four aces, five kills and 18 serve receptions. Rhianna Hedrick added 10 points. Ivory Herbert tallied five points, three aces, five assists and 10 digs. Emi Flannery had two kills and eight digs. Kiley Parsley finished with seven kills and 11 serve receptions. Brittany Mahan had two kills and 10 assists.
For North, Ally Whitaker contributed four kills. Sydney Rohls and Kelsey Haley both contributed three kills. Skyla Waee served 10-for-10 with two aces.
East Central 3, Rushville 0
ST. LEON – The Lady Lions volleyball team traveled to East Central Tuesday, losing 25-15, 25-17 and 29-27.Olivia Yager led the team in kills with six and Trisha Morgan had three. The junior varsity team had another 3-set thriller losing to the Lady Trojans 18-25, 25-18, 15-8. In the second set, Ivory Herbert scored seven straight points. Brittany Mahan led the team with four kills.
“What a difference a day makes. Tonight it seemed like we got stronger as the night went on. The third set of the varsity match was a thriller and exciting to watch. The team played hard and with some heart,” Rushville Coach Nan Scanlan said. “The JV game was another 3-set thriller and they took a set from East Central which is something I am not sure has been done in the past. Overall, I was very pleased with both teams and hopefully it tells them that they can play if they set their minds to it.”
