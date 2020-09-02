STRAUGHN - On Monday, the Lady Charger volleyball team traveled to Tri to face the Lady Titans. North needed just three sets to knock off the Lady Titans 25-11, 25-16 and 25-20.
Jenna Geis served four aces for the Lady Chargers. Madelyn Bohman led the squad with six playable digs. Haley Gorrell and Caroline Stapp both had five playable digs. Bohman led the team in serve receive playable balls with 35 followed by Brittany Krieger and Staff with 19.
Sami Luttel led North with 24 assists and Geis led the team with eight kills. Gorrell and Stapp both had six kills.
In the junior varsity match, Tri prevailed 25-18, 22-25 and 15-13.
North 3, Jac-Cen-Del 1
On the road again Tuesday, the Lady Chargers traveled to Osgood to take on Jac-Cen-Del.
North won the opening set 25-17 before dropping the second 25-12 and winning the final two 25-18 and 25-21.
Luttel set the North offense with 25 assists. Anna Burkhart led the team with 18 playable digs. Luttel added 15 playable digs. Bohman had 15 serve receptions followed by Staff with 12.
Geis served three aces with Bohman and Stapp added two aces each. Gorrell and Bohman both had nine kills and Stapp finished with eight kills.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers fell to JCD 24-25, 25-15 and 15-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.