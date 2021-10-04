RISING SUN – The Lady Chargers traveled to the Rising Sun tournament on Saturday and returned with the team trophy.
North defeated Switzerland County and Rising Sun, both in two sets.
North had a strong day serving as Sami Luttel had seven aces, Hannah Gorrell five aces, Madelyn Bohman four aces and Caroline Kennelly three aces.
On the front row, Caroline Stapp had 19 kills. Bohman contributed with 11 kills. Luttel added seven kills. Madi Allen and Aubrey Kennelly both finished with six kills and Ella Kunz had four kills.
The Lady Charger defense was solid as well with Luttel picking up nine digs followed by Aubrey Kennelly seven digs and Stapp, Bohman and Caroline Kennelly all with six digs.
North’s junior varsity finished second, falling to Rising Sun in three sets and knocking off Switzerland County in two.
North 3, Waldron 2
WALDRON – In a long battle at Waldron, the Lady Chargers rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to prevail in five sets 25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-10.
Caroline Stapp had a big night at the net with 27 kills. Madelyn Bohman also had a solid night with 18 kills. Madi Allen contributed with six kills and Sami Luttel had five kills. Luttel connected well with her hitters with 48 assists. North’s scrappy defense was led by Stapp with 20 digs, Hannah Gorrell and Luttel 15 digs each, Bohman 14 digs and Aubrey Kennelly eight digs.
In the junior varsity contest, North defeated Waldron 25-18, 25-16. Sofia Gonzalez served five aces followed by Kelsey Haley with three and Ally Whitaker with one. Sydney Rohls put away four kills followed by Skyla Wade three, Kelsey Haley two and Brooke Mauer, Gabby Adams, Tyce Robbins, and Sofia Gonzalez all with one. Clare Kinker and Tyce picked up seven digs and Kelsey Haley added six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.