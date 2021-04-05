GREENSBURG - The Charger baseball team swept a double header from Brown County on Saturday.
North posted a 24-0 win in the first game and a 21-3 win in the second game.
In the opener, the Chargers pounded out 15 hits and had 22 RBIs. Conner Messer went 4-for-4 at the plate with eight RBIs.
Trent Gauck was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Noah Howell, Owen Wiseman and Reid Messer all had two hits and three RBIs. Jacob Mirick added two hits and a pair of RBIs. Nate O’Dell reached base on four walks.
In the hill, Mirick allowed just one hit and had six strikeouts.
In the second game, North finished with 10 hits and 12 RBIs in the victory. The Chargers were also solid in the field, committing no errors in the victory.
Reid Messer (single and triple) and Mirick both had two hits and four RBIs. Gauck added two hits and an RBI. Tyler Field had two hits and an RBI. Conner Messer had a hit and one RBI and Howell had a hit.
On the mound, Carson Parmer allowed three earned runs on two hits with 11 strikeouts. O’Dell allowed no runs and one hit with one strikeout.
