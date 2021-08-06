GREENSBURG - North Decatur will be recognizing all Charger Football Alumni in attendance, both players and coaches, prior to kickoff of the Bucket Game versus South Decatur on Aug. 20.
Qualified football alumni should complete the Google form at https://forms.gle/F8HJHX64vSu46FM56. This can also be found by pointing to "More" in the menu bar of the North Decatur athletic website (www.ndathletics.com). Forms need to be completed by Aug. 18.
All details concerning the event can be found in the instructions of the Googleform. Any questions should be directed to athletic director Scott Johnson, (sjohnson@decaturco.k12.in.us).
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.