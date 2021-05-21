KNIGHTSTOWN - The Chargers golf team traveled to Knightstown to play the Eastern Hancock Royals at Royal Hylands Golf Club.
The course was in excellent shape, making it a challenging night for both teams. The Chargers improved to 9-5 on the year with the 186-193 victory over the Royals.
Jack Koehne shot a 43 to tie for his first low medalist of the year with Eastern Hancock's Gage Deiser.
Collin Bryant and Carson Parmer both carded 45 on the night.
Cejay Parmer ended the night with a 53 to round out the top four.
Brady Espinda shot a 55 on the night.
For the junior varsity, Xavier Adams shot a 48, Austin Shafer and Chris Gauck ended with 52s, and Seth Brandenburg shot a 63.
-Information provided.
