WESTPORT – In the annual Civil War Bucket Game, North Decatur traveled to South Decatur and returned home with a 21-7 victory to retain the Bucket for a fourth straight year.
North opened the scoring at the 4:39 mark of the first quarter when Reid Messer found the end zone from 12 yards out. Alex Byrd added the point after to give North a 7-0 victory.
The Chargers extended the lead to 14-0 just before the half when Logan Koehne scored on the carry from the 5-yard line at the 1:57 mark of the second quarter. Byrd’s point after made the score 14-0.
The Cougars got on the board in the third quarter on a hook and ladder play. Ben Stier scored on the 65-yard play off the pass of Wyatt Gatewood. Tyler Sporleder added the point after to cut the deficit to 14-7 with 11:01 to play in the third quarter..
North put the game away with a Koehne 1-yard touchdown run at the 9:46 mark of the fourth quarter. Messer’s point after made the final margin 21-7.
For North, Messer rushed 19 times for 144 yards and one TD. Koehne had 90 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns. Carson Parmer passed for 80 yards and Koehne led the Chargers with 70 yards receiving. North’s defense held the Cougars to 11 yards rushing.
For the Cougars, Gatewood and Kelby Shook both had eight yards on the ground. Gatewood passed for 83 yards and Shook passed for 60 yards.
Sporleder tallied 77 yards receiving.
